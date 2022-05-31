Vivek Agnihotri Shocked By Killing Of Teacher In J&K; Urges Amit Shah To Take Action

Vivek Agnihotri has been revolting against terrorism in Kashmir and often expresses his concern over the Hindu community in the union territory. The director condemned the acts of terrorism in the Valley once again over the killing of a Hindu teacher. The director recently drew Union Home Minister Amit Shah's attention to such crimes and asked him to "go for a war" against terrorism.

Taking to his Twitter handle, The Kashmir Files filmmaker expressed his shock to the "targetted killing" of a female Hindu teacher named Rajni Bala in Kulgam. Agnihotri expressed his concern over the safety of Hindus in the country and asked HM Amit Shah to take action.

He wrote, "OMG. OMG. OMG. Another targeted killing of a Hindu minority lady teacher Rajni Bala in #Kashmir by Islamic Terrorists. Hindus are not safe in Bharat. @AmitShah it’s time to go for a war against Islamic terrorism. If not now, there will be no Bharat."

Vivek Agnihotri condemns Kashmiri TV artiste's death

Last week, Vivek Agnihotri fumed at the news of the killing of Kashmiri TV artiste Amreen Bhat during a terrorist attack in the Budgam district of Jammu & Kashmir. On May 25, the singer was shot dead, while her nephew was injured after being hit with a bullet. Reacting to the same, Vivek Agnihotri claimed that Bhat was killed for being "immoral" and "un-Islamic."

Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to show his resentment. The director shared a news piece while condemning the killing and claimed Kashmir does not respect art and artists. He penned, "No place for art & artists in Kashmir - the land of Natyashastra. Amreen was killed for being ‘un-Islamic & ‘immoral’." Fuming at artists who would ignore the news, he wrote, "Ironically, many liberal & secular artists will ignore it conveniently. Maybe, they don’t want to upset their real audience at Lashkar-e-Taiba. RIP Amreena." As per the police, three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is celebrating the success of The Kashmir Files. The film, which came out to be a massive hit, narrates the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. The film starred several award-winning actors including Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborthy.