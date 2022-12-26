Vivek Agnihotri Shoots For 'The Vaccine War,' Shares BTS Video

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri recently shared a few glimpses from the shoot of his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War.' The filmmaker, on Twitter, shared the BTS (Behind The Scene) video, in which Vivek and his team can be seen planning various camera angles and shots. The filmmaker shared the video along with the hashtags, 'The Vaccine War' and 'A True Story.'

Agnihotri announced his film a few weeks ago. However, the makers are yet to reveal the film's star cast.

About 'The Vaccine War'

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' is reportedly based on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the corona vaccine. The story is based on true events.

On November 10, Agnihotri announced his film on Twitter. Sharing a poster, the filmmaker wrote, "Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages."

About Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri is a filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and author. He made his directorial debut with the 2005 film 'Chocolate.' In 2022, the filmmaker released his film 'The Kashmir Files,' which is based on the killing and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

The film, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, released on March 11. The film collected a whopping Rs 340 crore at the global box office, becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022.

The film also landed into controversies due to its storyline. Screenwriter Saeed Mirza called called 'The Kashmir Files' "garbage." Meanwhile, an Israeli filmmaker and IFFI jury Nadav Lapid called the film "vulgar" and "propaganda."

Other than 'The Vaccine War,' Vivek Agnihotri has also announced 'The Delhi Files,' which reportedly is based on the anti-Sikh riots.

