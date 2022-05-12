Vivek Agnihotri Slams Congress For Opposing 'The Kashmir Files'; 'Terror Supporters'

Vivek Agnihotri has unarguably become the most talked-about director in the film industry after the release of the Anupam Kher starrer film The Kashmir Files. Released on 11 March 2022, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial chronicles the heartwrenching tale of Kashmiri Pandits, who were victims of the 1990 genocide.

Post its release, the film managed to ruffle a lot of feathers and has always been a trending topic of discussion. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri opened up on Congress and Urban Naxals opposing The Kashmir Files, moreover, he also talked about the film being banned in Singapore.

Vivek Agnihotri on Congress and Urban Naxals opposing The Kashmir Files

In a recent interaction with ANI, Agnihotri opened up on his film The Kashmir Files' success. He said that the film not only performed good at the box office but its sole ‘purpose’ was to ‘create awareness' for the ‘justice’ of the Kashmiri Pandits and its biggest success is the love it is receiving from all corners.

He continued that people now want 'content centred' films and The Kashmir Files has set standards for the same. The film created awareness among people across the world and shed light on what happened with the Kashmiri Pandits which, according to Agnihotri, is an example of how Art can be used for a 'good purpose'. Further, he talked about how an "immense cover-up" was done to suppress the issue. H said that courts and commissions are ‘under pressure’ to provide justice to Kashmiri Hindus.

The ace filmmaker also talked about The Kashmir Files being banned in Singapore. He said that Singapore is the world's most 'censored society' where there is no "freedom of speech". He gave examples of how LGBTQ films and other films on anti-terrorism are banned there.

Further attacking the Congress, he slammed them for how Yasin Malik, who publicly accepted that he killed so many people was called to the prime minister's office and he has a picture with Manmohan Singh. Moreover, Farooq Abdullah has also done programmes with him. He adds that it’s shameful that they are friends with the "world's top terrorist" just for the sake of a few votes.

Further talking about the people who are opposing the film he said that the film is only opposed by the Congress, urban Naxals, and people who are linked to the jihadis.

The statement made by Agnihotri roughly translates to:

"Who is opposing the film? The Congress people and the urban Naxals are opposing it and those people who are associated with the jihadis. They do not want The Kashmir Files to come out because their whole truth will come out. They were destroying the country along with terrorists for so many days and today the truth is out, that's why those people are angry."

He concluded by saying that they are ‘exposed’ that’s why they are agitated as they are 'terror supporters'.

The Kashmir Files banned in Singapore

As per PTI, The Kashmir Files was banned in Singapore for its one-sided portrayal. Reportedly, the authorities have mentioned that the movie is 'beyond Singapore’s film classification guidelines'. The statement has been issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), along with Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

(Image: @vivekagnihotri/Instagram)