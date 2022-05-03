Vivek Agnihotri Slams 'hate Campaign' As Foreign Journalists Cancel His Press Conference

Vivek Agnihotri has been vocal in highlighting the alleged steps taken against his film The Kashmir Files. The director had recently hit out at Wikipedia for the portrayal of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990 as a genocide as 'inaccurate.'

He now alleged that a group of foreign journalists had invited him to address a press conference on his all-time blockbuster movie, which earned over Rs 250 crore in India. Agnihotri stated that his press conference was cancelled after some members of 'powerful media' expressed objection to it.

The filmmaker has now called a separate press conference to protest against the 'undemocratic', 'anti-free-speech' and 'agenda-driven' act against him.

Vivek Agnihotri hits out at foreign journalists after press conference gets cancelled for The Kashmi Files

In a video posted on Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri said, "Yesterday, an unusual, shocking and extremely undemocratic thing happened to me. I became a victim of a hate campaign and my free speech was banned by the watchdogs of free speech, the media.

"Few days back, the global Kashmiri Pandits diaspora informed me that the foreign correspondents club in New Delhi was very keen to host me for a press conference as many foreign media wanted to talk to me about The Kashmir Files and the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide," Agnihotri said.

A press conference was fixed for the May 5 at the Foreign Correspondents Club, New Delhi at 7 PM, he said.

IMPORTANT: ALL MEDIA



1. Foreign Correspondents Club, New Delhi has cancelled my PC on 5th May in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate-campaign against #TheKashmirFiles.



2. I am holding an open-house PC at the Press Club of India on the 5th at 4 PM.

All media are invited. pic.twitter.com/aDFbS9FteB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 3, 2022

Agnihotri continued, "On their demand, even a Zee Studio executive flew to Delhi and made all the arrangements including their unusual demand to host cocktails and dinner. All logistics, invites were made, but to my shock, yesterday I received a call from their president saying that the event has to be cancelled as some very powerful media have taken strong objection to this conference and have threatened to resign en masse if it is allowed. The club's management surrendered to agenda-driven, anti-free speech and anti-truth and cancelled the press conference in an undemocratic manner."

"This is perhaps the first time that the messiahs and watchdogs of free speech have banned free speech in their own club. Since then, I have received calls from many Indian and foreign correspondents, who want this press conference, but the club management refused to listen to their demands," he added.

He said, "I think, dear friends, it is important to know how some agenda-driven foreign media is part of an anti-India, anti-truth and anti-free speech conspiracy. I have been a victim of the same media which has been falsely blaming Indian for spreading hate. Though I have been advised by many to let it pass as they are very powerful people, my conscience does not allow this attack on free speech."

Agnihotri said he has decided to go ahead with an 'alternate and open-house press conference in the interest of India, democracy, free speech and truth.' He invited Indian and foreign media to join him on May 5 at Press Club of India, New Delhi.

Vivek Agnihotri slams Wikipedia

Agnihotri, a few day ago, hit out at Wikipedia for their 'secular credentials' after terming the depiction of the 1990s Kashmiri Pandits' exodus as a genocide as 'inaccurate.' He sarcastically asked them to edit it, and add words like 'propaganda' too.