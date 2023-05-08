Vivek Agnihotri Slams Mamata For 'Kashmir Files Distorted' Remark; Threatens To File Case

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, on Monday, hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who said that films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story are 'distorted stories'. In a tweet, Agnihotri accused the CM of denying the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and questioned why he should not file a defamation case against her. The director also corrected CM Banerjee who called Agnihotri's next film The Delhi Files 'Bengal Files'.

"In this video, I guess, @MamataOfficial didi is talking about me. Yes, I came to Bengal to interview survivors of Direct Action Day genocide instigated by Khilafat. And the role of Gopal Patha. Why are you scared?" Agnihotri tweeted referring to the Bengal CM's claim of 'some people nominated by BJP visiting Bengal' made earlier today.

#TheKashmirFiles was about Genocide and… pic.twitter.com/x7OcaQ4A4k — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 8, 2023

"On what basis do you say so maliciously that it is funded by a political party? Why shouldn’t I file a defamation case and a case of Genocide Denial against you?" his tweet further read. "Btw, the film is called #TheDelhiFiles not Bengal Files. And nobody can silence me (sic)." Earlier in the day, she criticised the BJP and the CPI(M) for 'working together' and propagating 'distorted stories' through such films.

Mamata Banerjee bans 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal

The Bengal CM said that the ban is being imposed to maintain peace in the state. Meanwhile, BJP's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar called her out and said the ban is an "example of hinduphobia running deep within the ruling dispensation of West Bengal."

"She needs to come out clean & answer. Public is watching," Majumdar wrote in his tweet. "The Supreme Court didn't ban the Kerala Story, but failure CM had to do it in order to appease her vote bank," he added saying that the BJP will "oppose this fascist fatwa issued by her." Meanwhile, The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah said that he will take legal action against the ban since it was approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and even the Supreme Court allowed its release across India.