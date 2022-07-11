Vivek Agnihotri Starts Knee Therapy; Says His Condition Worsened After 'ignoring' Health

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri opened up about his worsened health after 'compromising on his body' due to work commitments. Agnihotri spoke about the cartilage tear in his knee, which deteriorated over time and caused him stress fracture as well. He added that his knee therapy has begun now, further noting that he needs to 'change the attitude' of prioritising his work over well-being.

Vivek Agnihotri starts knee therapy after ignoring cartilage tear for 1.5 year

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, July 11, Agnitori shared a picture of his bandaged knee and mentioned that he left his cartilage tear untreated for a long time as he was busy filming The Kashmir Files. Take a look.

Finally, knee therapy begins. Fully ignored Miniscus (cartilage tear) for 1.5 yrs due to #TheKashmirFiles. Kept limping. It became worse. Now I also have stress fracture. Whenever I have to chose between body and work, I end up compromising on my body. Must change this attitude. pic.twitter.com/al5f3dIusP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 11, 2022

In another post, Vivek shared pictures of him standing with a walking stick for support, while seemingly filming The Kashmir Files. In the caption, he detailed the exact day when he tore his cartilage after slipping. He added that he continued working for months despite the doctors' suggestion to rest, calling his injury a 'self-inflicted fracture'.

This was the day - 24th Dec 2021. When I slipped and tore my Cartilage. Doctors asked me to rest it out for 6-8 weeks. But like they say, Show Must Go On. Show went on, uninterrupted, for next 18 months but my knee worsened. Today, whom do I blame for ‘self-inflicted-fracture’? pic.twitter.com/BIbJcgMmcw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 11, 2022

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files was shot extensively in Mussoorie, Dehradun and Kashmir. The film revolved around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from then Jammu and Kashmir during the 1990s. It starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. The film has reportedly minted more than ₹300 crores worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. It is now available on the OTT platform ZEE5.

