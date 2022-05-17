Vivek Agnihotri Throws Light On Significance Of 'Gyanvapi Temple' Amid Row Over Survey

Indian director Vivek Agnihotri is known for bringing some untold and long-lost stories to the forefront with his art and creativity. After The Tashkent Files, the director brought the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 to light. While he is now working on his next film, he is making sure to educate people about the Hindu culture via Twitter.

Amid the recent Gyanvapi mosque row, taking to his Twitter handle, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently threw light on the allegedly long-lost Gyanvapi temple and its significance. He also shared a drawing of the Gyanvapi temple and translated what was written on it. He mentioned how it is believed that Lord Shiva sits several layers below the Gyanvapi temple, in the subterranean realms of the universe. He wrote, "Below the Gyanvapi, where below the earth is the Patal Loka (the subterranean realms of the universe), there sits Mahakaal, long neglected." The sketch in the picture showcased the Gyanvapi mosque of Varanasi, below which, Lord Shiva could be seen meditating while sitting in between some pillars.

জ্ঞানবাপির তলে, যেথা ভূমি তল পাতাল বহুকালে অবহেলে, বসি আছে মহাকাল।



Translation:

Below the Gyanvapi, where below the earth is the Patal Loka (the subterranean realms of the universe), there sits Mahakaal, long neglected.



Shivling found in Gyanvapi Mosque

As per several reports, the Gyanvapi temple was demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. In its place, he constructed the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In the latest update in the Gyanvapi Mosque row, as per ANI, Vishva Hindu Parishad's working president Alok Kumar alleged that a Shivling was found during the survey at Gyanvapi mosque on Monday, May 16.

During a chat with ANI, Alok Kumar said, "Shivling has been found in one of the rooms during the survey in Gyanvapi temple and it is news of great joy." He further mentioned that Shivling was found in the presence of both the parties and their lawyers and added, "This fact is self-evident that the temple is still there and the bona fide religious character of the basic structure and the place was very much that of a temple in 1947 as well." He also mentioned the Vishva Hindu Parishad would wait for the court's verdict to decide their next step. Reportedly, the Varanasi court has ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar the people from going to the place".

