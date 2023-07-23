Vivek Agnihotri To Make A Film On Manipur Violence? Director Reacts

Vivek Agnihotri, known for directing movies such as The Kashmir Files, received a request from a social media user recently. The user asked him to create a film addressing the recent tragedies in Manipur. His response to this request has now gone viral on social media.

Vivek Agnihotri has directed The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

The director is currently working on his upcoming film The Vaccine War.

Here's how Vivek Agnihotri replied to the movie request

Ahead of the release of his docu-series The Kashmir Files Unreported, a social media user's comment irked Vivek Agnihotri. On July 21, a user took to Twitter to write to him, “Don't waste time go and make a movie 'Manipur Files' if you are man enough.” To this, the director gave a befitting reply.

(Image: Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram)

Replying to this comment, the filmmaker first expressed gratitude to the user for deeming him fit to make a movie on the current situation of Manipur. He then retorted, “Par saari films mujhse hi banwaoge kya yaar? Tumhari ‘Team India’ mein koi ‘man enough’ filmmaker nahin hai kya? (Will you make me direct all films? Is no other filmmaker ‘man enough’ in your ‘Team India’ to make the movie.” For the unversed, Vivek is known to make films on human tragedies and horrors, like the recent one in Manipur where three women were paraded naked by a mob of 800-1000 people.

Vivek Agnihotri is back to tell tales of Kashmir genocide





A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question.



Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry.



Only on @ZEE5India…

After the tremendous success of The Kashmir Files movie, released in March 2022, the filmmaker is all set to release a docu-series based on the exodus. As per the first glimpse, The Kashmir Files Unreported will have first-hand accounts of the victims of the mass exodus against Kashmiri Pandits. Sharing the trailer of the series, the filmmaker assured that it will unmask the ‘vulgar truth of Hindus which only a devil can question’. The show will stream on the OTT platform Zee 5 soon.