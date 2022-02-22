Vivek Agnihotri To Stay Off Twitter After Family Received Threats; 'Creates Anxiety'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had recently deactivated his verified Twitter handle for several days because of the negativity coming his way. In his recent interview, the director revealed that in the past few days, he received 'ugly threats' and he can handle it well, as he recently spoke on the 'burqa' issue. He said that since he wanted to focus on the release of his forthcoming film, The Kashmir Files, he decided that 'this was the best step'.

Vivek Agnihotri opens up about 'ugly threats' he received

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek Agnihotri shared that it got ugly and 'it created mental stress for him'. Thus, he decided to stay off Twitter and 'focus on the film'. The 48-year-old added that such things create 'anxiety' and if he is called all that, he is okay, however, if it comes down to his children and family, he said this was 'the best step'.

During his conversation with the news publication, the filmmaker, who has helmed films like 2019's The Tashkent Files, shared that when all information about celebrities is available on the internet, it makes them even more vulnerable. He explained that people who threaten them, know their children through social media handles. However, 'when Twitter is used as a weapon by organised political or religious groups, it becomes difficult'. He stated that he is sure that 60 to 70% are 'bots', thus maybe deactivating the account will make them less active for several days'.

More about The Kashmir Files

Helmed by Agnihotri, the film is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide. It is backed by Zee Studios and Abhishek Agarwal Arts and boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners like Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

The gripping drama is all set to release on March 11, 2022. Ahead of its release, the makers recently unveiled the power-packed trailer of the film, which shows protests against freeing Kashmir from the shackles that bound it following the torture undergone by the Kashmiri Pandits.

Image: PTI