Vivek Agnihotri To Team Up With 'Pushpa' Director For Next Project, Fans Pin Hope

After the success of The Kashmir Files and Pushpa: The Rise, the directors of both films, Vivek Agnihotri and Sukumar have united for a project. The two are joined by The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal in the next spree, the details of which are still kept under wraps.

Although details of the movie aren’t disclosed, a picture from the meeting of the trio was recently shared by Agnihotri. The director took to Twitter and shared inside pictures of their meet which showed Sukumar receiving a warm welcome as the trio sat together to discuss the film.

Vivek Agnihotri to team up with director Sukumar for next

While Abhishek Agarwal and Vivek Agnihotri teamed up earlier for the blockbuster The Kashmir Files, they have announced to be working on a couple of other movies. This will be the first-time collaboration of Sukumar with both Vivek Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal.

While hinting at the upcoming project and piquing the curiosity of the fans, Agnihotri wrote, "Uniting India with cinema. Details soon. Guess? Sukumar (Director, #Pushpa) + Abhishek Agrawal (Producer, #TheKashmirFiles) +Yours Truly (#TheKashmirFiles)."

Fans could not curtail their excitement and shared the same in the comment section. One of the Twitter users commented, "All the best to all of you for making Indian cinema more interesting than before" while another Twitterati wrote, "Wow Cinema real gems together." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Fantastic combination! Best is expected..."

All the best to all of you for making Indian cinema more interesting than before 💐 — Devang 🇮🇳 (@dev_thakkar23) November 4, 2022

Wow Cinema real gems together ❤️ — Humanity2.0❤️🇮🇳 (@Humanity9999999) November 4, 2022

Fantastic combination! Best is expected... — Vijay 🇮🇳 (@VijayasVictory1) November 4, 2022

Best wishes for a successful venture.



Let the awakening begin. — Di (@onlinecolloquy) November 4, 2022



It’s quite uncertain whether the next project would be directed by Sukumar in Telegu or Hindi by Vivek Agnihotri. However, certainly, a film in this combination is sure to be a Pan India one.

Meanwhile, Sukumar is currently busy shooting for the sequel Pushpa: The Rule of his blockbuster hit, Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel of Allu Arjun's hit will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. The first part of the gangster drama revolved around a coolie's rise in the red sandalwood smuggling world. Apart from the leading trio, the film also featured Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and more in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's latest project The Kashmir Files emerged as a blockbuster. The film, which is centred around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley, starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Prakash Belawadi among others in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Twitter/@vivekagnihotri