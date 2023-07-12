Vivek Agnihotri Wants Ticket Prices Slashed After Govt Lowers Tax On Food Sold In Theatres

Recently, multiplex operators welcomed the GST Council's decision to lower the tax rates on food and beverages sold in cinema halls. The council decided to lower the service tax from 18 percent to 5 percent. Now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the news.

2 things you need to know

Vivek Agnihotri last directed the film The Kashmir Files.

The filmmaker is now gearing up for the release of his film The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri says he's trying to reduce ticket price for The Vaccine War

After Multiplex operators welcomed the GST Councill's decision, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to share his happiness, calling it a "Brilliant news". In the same tweet the filmmaker said he's trying to make the tickets for his upcoming film The Vaccine War afforadable for the middle class. He wrote, "I am also trying my best that the tickets of The Vaccine War are low and affordable by middle classes. Entertainment can't be so expensive. It's long over due.

What's GST Council's decision?

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, headed by the Union finance minister decided to lower the service tax levied on food and beverages consumed in cinema halls to 5 percent from 18 percent. The decision was welcomed by the many multiplex operators as this move will contribute in reviving the theater culture, which was majorly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will this help the comman man and the multiplex operators?

According to PVR INOX Ltd CFO Nitin Sood, the GST Council's decision will help resolve the industry-wide issue for the sector which includes more than 9,000 cinemas across the country in avoiding disputes/litigation from a GST standpoint. He also added that the move will help theater business post-pandemic.

(The service tax on theater food has now reduced to 5 percent | Image: Shutterstock)

"From the financial perspective, it will have zero impact but from a litigation perspective, there is a relief. Now there is clarity for the sector, which has emerged now that for any food products you have, GST would remain at 5 per cent," Karan Taurani, SVP of Elara Capital told to PTI.

India has over 9,000 cinema screens before the pandemic. However, some of them closed after the pandemic due to a financial crunch as the industry could not operate for a long period. It was opened with several restrictions, which also continued for a long time.

(During the pandemic, theaters were closed for a long period and weren't allowed to have 100 per cent occupancy until goverment orders in February 2022)

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is eyeing for a Dussehra release. The film was initially scheduled to hit the screend on Indian Independence Day on August 15. The film stars Anupam Kher and Sapthami Gowda among others.

(With inputs from PTI)