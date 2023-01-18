Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' To Re-release In Theaters On This Date

Vivek Agnihotri, on Wednesday, announced that his film 'The Kashmir Files' will re-release in theaters on January 19, marking 'The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day.' The filmmaker took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement.

Sharing a picture of the film's poster, Vivek Agnihotri wrote: "#TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW."

Check out his Tweet below:

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW👇. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The film reportedly collected over Rs 340 crore at global box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in 2022.

Vivek Agnihotri's film is based on the exodus and killing of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s.

The film originally released on March 11 last year. It was screened across India and many other countries. States like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand announced the film tax-free.

'The Kashmir Files' controversies

Vivek Agnihotri's film faced many controversies last year with Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid and Indian screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza calling it 'propaganda' and 'garbage', respectively.

Lapid, who was also one of the jury heads at the IFFI Goa, described 'The Kashmir Files' as "vulgar propaganda."

Highly-acclaimed screenwriter Saeed Mirza too in an interview called 'The Kashmir Files' "garbage."

Many anonymous social media users reportedly sent death threats to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri upon his film's release in March. Vivek was then given Y-Category security by the union ministry of Home Affairs.

'The Kashmir Files' rooting for Oscars

On January 10, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced that his film has made it to the Oscars reminder list. The director shared a couple of Tweets on his official handle.

Check out his Tweets below:

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all. pic.twitter.com/fzrY9VKDcP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

The nominations list for the Oscars will be announced on January 24 ET.