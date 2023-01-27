Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War Casts Nana Patekar As Protagonist

Director Vivek Agnihotri The Vaccine War is set to officially feature actor Nana Patekar. The news was previously out that Nana Patekar would be the lead in the film. However, the cast and crew of the film were keeping it a secret, despite reports already having broken out.

Vivek Agnihotri formally announced the casting of Nana Patekar as the lead. He said that his non-profit organization 'I Am Buddha' is dedicated to recruiting the "best talent of Indian Cinema" to work with.

“At ‘I Am Buddha’ we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian Cinema,” said Vivek Agnihotri. The Kashmir Files director added, “For The Vaccine War, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible, and underplayed. And when we were thinking to cast somebody whose performance is unquestionable the only name we thought of was Nana Patekar. He is one of that rare breed of actors who in any role shines and who has never compromised with his craft, with his performances”.

He expressed his fortune in choosing to cast Nana Patekar, who gave “one of the most powerful, credible, and amazing performances of his career.” Agnihotri further said that the star gave himself to the script and the character, which the director said is a quality among film stars that exist in rarity.

Vivek Agnihotri on The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri previously talked about his film on Instagram and spoke about the upcoming film. He remembered when The Kashmir Files had to face postponement during a COVID lockdown, he was involved in research on the situation. He referred to the scientists from the ICMR and NIV who made the efforts to create a vaccine in a window smaller than ever seen before.

Agnihotri added that the scientists were in a war in creating the vaccines against not only foreign agents but the people of India as well. He called the scientists of India creating the “fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine” and that it’s a story that every Indian needs to hear to feel pride.