Actor Vivek Oberoi, who entered the film industry in 2002 with the gangster thriller Company, is celebrating completing 20 years in cinema. His performance as Chandrakant wherein he exuded an aggressive and rugged persona garnered critical acclaim and did not go unnoticed by the fans. He went on to establish himself as one of the leading actors of Bollywood by appearing in films like Saathiya, Road, Dum and more.

In recent years, Oberoi showcased his acting prowess and delivered critically acclaimed performances across various genres which is a reflection of his two decades worth of experience in the industry. Check out his post dedicated to his first film Company that kickstarted his successful journey in Bollywood.

Vivek Oberoi celebrates 20 years in film industry

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 45-year-old actor shared a special video from his first film titled Company alongside Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal. In the caption, he extended gratitude to the people responsible for the success of the film and for providing him with an opportunity to work in the movie. He began by writing, ''Celebrating 20 Years of #Company today, a dream that I have lived through,''

Speaking about his character, Oberoi wrote, ''Chandu is an emotion that will be with me forever!'' and added, ''20 Years ago I was a kid in the audience with dreams in my eyes,'' Oberoi thanked the team behind the film by writing, ''Thank you to @rgvzoomin for believing in me and giving me #Chandu. Thank you #JaideepSahni for dialogues that seem to live forever. Thank you @ajaydevgn @mohanlal sir for being the very best first co-stars I could have asked for! Thank you @boney.kapoor ji for being a gutsy maker and every single person associated with #Company,''

The actor also reminisced on the time when he was ignited with the passion of working in the cinema by writing, ''Two decades seem long, but yet it feels like yesterday! A Million dreams still keeping me awake, somewhere inside, im still that kid in the theatre enthralled in the magic of cinema! A big thank you to all my fans who have supported me and given me unconditional love through it all! I strive to be worthy of your love and support!''.

Image: Instagram/@vivekoberoi