Vivek Oberoi Has Sweetest Birthday Wish For His 'amazing Maa' & Princess Ameyaa, Read Here

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi took to his micro-blogging account and wished his mother Yashodhara Oberoi and daughter Ameyaa on the occasion of their birthday on Thursday. He shared a picture of the two and wrote the sweetest birthday wish for both 'incredible ladies'. The Saathiya actor has also lauded their 'unbeatable spirit' which 'nothing can ever lockdown'.

Have a look:

Two days, two birthdays, two incredible ladies...I am one lucky guy!



Happy Birthday to my amazing Maa and my adorable princess Ameyaa! Nothing can ever lockdown your unbeatable spirit!



Love you both beyond love! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aOoTxAqncw — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 22, 2020

Vivek Oberoi spreads awareness regarding coronavirus outbreak

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with the name of India Fights Corona shared the video where Vivek Oberoi can be seen talking about the infectious virus which is continuing to increase its grip. He urged his fans to follow certain guidelines while sitting at home like washing hands frequently, spend quality time with family and staying inside the house. He also spoke about how many offices have adopted work from the home norm these days so that people will not have to step out of their house.

Have a look:

Earlier amid the lockdown, Vivek decided to lend his support to nine families after PM Modi had urged people in his speech to step up and help the less fortunate ones amid the lockdown. Following this request made by the Prime Minister, Vivek Oberoi has stepped up and mentioned that he is delighted to take part in this initiative. Vivek mentioned in the tweet that this is the time people need to be with each other and stand united.

