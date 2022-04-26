After Sidharth Malhotra surprised fans with his induction into director Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force on OTT, the team welcomed another star on board. This time, actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to feature in the drama as a supercop. The Saathiya actor made the announcement on Twitter while treating fans with his first look.

The actor shared a still from the series while featuring him dressed in a Khaki uniform while combating enemies. The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Sharing his first still from the show, Vivek wrote on Instagram, "Charged to join the best force: ‘Indian Police Force’ and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! Thank you bro #RohitShetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops the awesome @SidMalhotra & one and only @TheShilpaShetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi!"

Vivek Oberoi joins Rohit Shetty's OTT cop drama

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. According to various media reports, the upcoming show Indian Police Force is an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe. The shooting of the show in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez is currently underway in Mumbai and is most likely to be released next year on Prime Video.

Charged to join the best force : “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! Thank you bro #RohitShetty for trusting me with this amazing role! pic.twitter.com/xsxXszLWv8 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 26, 2022



Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra teased his presence in the cop universe drama with a special video on Instagram. The teaser shows the entire team of directors gearing up to come up with a tale narrating the heroic stories of the cops. Later, the teaser shows a glimpse of the Student of the Year actor walking in a police uniform amid a background of police vans as he makes his entry. Going by the look, it is believed that the director is set to return with gun battles, hand-to-hand combats, high-speed chases, and yes flying cars.

IMAGE: Instagram/SidharthMalhotra/Facebook/VivekAnandOberoi