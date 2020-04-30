Vivek Oberoi Mourns The Loss Of 'irreplaceable' Rishi Kapoor, Hails Him 'legendary'

Bollywood film industry has come to a standstill with the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor earlier on Thursday. The 67-year-old actor breathed his last at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai after undergoing treatment for leukaemia for 2 years. The entire nation has been mourning the loss of the eminent actor and pouring in their respects for him through their social media accounts.

Actor Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter and expressed his shock at the sudden loss of Rishi Kapoor who he called 'one of our best'. The Saathiyaa actor also extended his condolences to the Kapoor family.

Have a look:

Shocking. What a terrible time for our bollywood family. Cannot believe we just lost another one of our best. Chintu uncle u were irreplaceable & legendary, we will always miss u.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu Aunty, Ranbir, Riddhima & family. Om Shanti.



RIP Chintu Uncle🙏 pic.twitter.com/v587iCGlVJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. He last graced the silver screen with the 2019 films titled The Body and Jhootha Kahin Ka. In February, Kapoor was admitted to a Delhi hospital after he fell ill during shooting.

As per reports, Rishi Kapoor was meant to star in a Bollywood adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone. The actor had a marvellous career spanning of more than 55 years and has given Bollywood a slew of commendable movies that will remain fresh in the hearts of fans forever.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

