Vivek Oberoi Opens Up About His Past Love Life, Reveals Why It Was 'bitter And Resentful'

One of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, Vivek Oberoi, has earned fame by contributing to several films like Krrish 3, Kurbaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Saathiya and more. The actor manages to keep his private life away from the public, but recently Oberoi opened up about his love life before he got married to Priyanka Alva.

On 29th October 2010, Oberoi married Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in Bangalore. The couple has a son and a daughter.

Vivek Oberoi opens up about his past love life

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Vivek Oberoi opened up about why his past life was bitter and resentful. The Krrish 3 actor stated that his past love life pushed him to a point where he only wanted casual relationships over something more serious and sustainable. Revealing his affairs, the Saathiya actor asserted that he had several flings during those times which left him feeling more alone and lonelier.

'More the girls I dated the more lonely I felt': Vivek

Vivek mentioned, "My experience in love at that point was one where I felt very let down. That made me very cynical and bitter. I just wanted to have flings, I just want to be in a casual story and I went down that path. I explored that path and the more the girls I dated the more lonely I felt." Prior to marriage, Vivek Oberoi was in a relationship with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The couple called it quits in 2003 after Vivek claimed that Aish's ex-boyfriend was threatening him.

Earlier, this month, Vivek Oberoi marked his 20 years in the industry. He shared a special video from one of the scenes of his first film titled Company alongside Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal. He captioned it, "Two decades seem long, but yet it feels like yesterday! A Million dreams still keeping me awake, somewhere inside, I'm still that kid in the theatre enthralled in the magic of cinema! A big thank you to all my fans who have supported me and given me unconditional love through it all! I strive to be worthy of your love and support!"

Image: Instagram/@vivekoberoi