Vivek Oberoi Opens Up On 'flaws' Of Bollywood Industry, Gives Reference To Sushant's Death

It's been almost a year since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for a heavenly abode after he was found dead in his Mumbai residence. Soon after his demise, several discussions on Bollywood’s working style and lifestyle emerged. Sharing his thoughts on the same, actor Vivek Oberoi feels that the Bollywood industry is 'incapable of taking criticism'. During his latest conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor pondered over the thought about the 'hesitance to accept the loopholes and flaws'.

Vivek Oberoi reflects thoughts on the Bollywood industry's working style

Commenting upon the working style of the industry, the actor said that people have their good side, but they all "refuse to acknowledge their bad side". According to the Krrish 3 actor, for any individual, industry or fraternity to flourish, they need to self-introspect and understand the flaws, mistakes and wrongs of the industry they are thriving in. Oberoi points out and adds, that people in the industry have a bit of "ostrich syndrome" because all of them don't acknowledge the fact that there is something wrong in the industry.

Giving reference to the Kedarnath actor who lost his life on June 14, 2020, Oberoi elaborated further and called Sushant's demise a "major tragedy" for the Bollywood industry. He revealed that even then nobody wanted to really and truly acknowledge that there is something "systematically wrong" and they considered it as an incident that eventually happened.

After Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 last year, there have been talks over nepotism, favouritism, how the industry works, etc. The question that remains unanswered is whether it started the wheel of change. The 44-year-old actor gave clarification and said that no matter a big star or a small actor loses his life, he believed in the fact that such incidents should lead to introspection.

The actor who made his debut in 2002, complained that a 'lack of self-introspection is the biggest problem in the industry'. He explained that there are a lot of things in the industry that he is proud of, but contrary to it, there are certain things he is not proud of and he fails to understand why the stalwarts are not allowed to talk about it openly.

IMAGE: PTI/VIVEKOBEROI/Instagram

