Vivek Oberoi Replies To A Fan Who Says His Boss Busted Him Watching Inside Edge In Office

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s latest release Inside Edge 3 that premiered on Amazon Prime, has been receiving rave reviews from the people. The latest released series consists of an ensemble star cast including Vivek, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. The third season is directed by Kanishk Varma and created by Karan Anshuman. Now, recently, Vivek responded to a fan who revealed getting busted while watching the show during office hours.

One of the die-heart fans of the series took to Twitter and wrote that he got addicted to Vivek Oberoi’s acting in the series that he could not control himself while watching the show in the office. “Got busted at work watching @InsideEdgeAMZNwhen my boss walked in from behind and saw me on the phone. All because of @vivekoberoi & his addictive acting! #VikrantDhawan got me in trouble.”

This message by the fan caught the attention of the Saathiya actor who replied to the fan and wrote, “Haha oh man, I'm sorry for getting you in trouble! So stoked that you found the show binge-worthy! How can I make it up to you? Hope the bossman can let it slide just this one! Winking faceVarna let me know if he’s hassling you too much….will deal with him "Vikrant Style.”

Got busted at work watching @InsideEdgeAMZN when my boss walked in from behind and saw me on the phone. All because of @vivekoberoi & his addictive acting! #VikrantDhawan got me in trouble — फरहा.. (@shah_ki_fan) December 6, 2021

Haha oh man, I'm sorry for getting you in trouble! So stoked that you found the show bingeworthy! How can I make it up to you? Hope the bossman can let it slide just this one! 😉Varna let me know if he’s hassling you too much….will deal with him "Vikrant Style" 😈

LoL https://t.co/SSNMbAd5R6 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 6, 2021

About 'Inside Edge' Season 3

Inside Edge S3, as expected, offers a lot of cricket action filmed with broadcast cameras, but little of what transpires on the screen is cricket. A single-judge Commission is set up to probe match-fixing allegations and suggests ways to clean the stables. A hit-and-run case lands a cocky cricketer in a deep hole. Actor Vivek Oberoi plays the role of Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of one of the world’s leading sports management companies. On the other hand, Richa Chaddha essays the role of Zarina Malik, a fading actress and co-owner of the team Mumbai Mavericks. The new season's storyline will follow legalizing of betting in cricket to check the black money around it, which the biggies won't let happen for their own selfish motives.

