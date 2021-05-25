Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Initially Rejected To Play Maya Dolas In 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s name is synonymous with the role of Maya Dolas from the 2007 gangster drama Shootout at Lokhandwala. He played the role of one of the most wanted criminals by Mumbai police. This film was released on this day in 2007. On the 14th anniversary of Shootout at Lokhandwala, Vivek Oberoi has revealed that he initially turned down the role of Maya.

Vivek Oberoi reveals he turned down Shootout at Lokhandwala

According to a report by Filmybeat, the 44-year-old actor revealed that he said no to essaying the role of Maya when he was approached with it. He said that the reason behind this was the way this character was written at that point in time. He also went on to reveal that Sanjay Gupta, the director of the movie asked Vivek what his vision of the character was and how he would like to portray it. He then, went on to sketch his ideas about his role.

Shootout At Lokhandwala plot and other details

The plot of this movie chronicles the real-life events that took place in 1991 at Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Complex. Several wanted gangsters and criminals that taken shelter there. A team of Mumbai police along with the anti-terrorist squad rained bullets on the building where they were hiding which resulted in one of the bloodiest encounters ever. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Rohit Roy, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Shabbir Ahluwalia among others. It was produced under the Balaji Telefilms banner and also won several awards and accolades. Several peppy tracks were also a part of the film which are still remembered by the audience.

Vivek Oberoi's movies

Vivek Oberoi has starred in some of the most successful movies to date. His notable works include Company, Saathiya, Darna Mana Hai, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and Kismet Love Paisa Dilli. He was last seen in the Kannada crime drama film Rustum. It was the directorial debut of Ravi Varma and starred Mahendran, Harish Uthaman and Sakshi Chaudhary essaying prominent roles. He will next be seen in the horror movie Rosie The Saffron Chapter which is based on true events that took place in Gurugram. This movie also marks the debut of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.

Image: @vivekoberoi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.