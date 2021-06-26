Vivek Oberoi Reveals What Pushed Him Into Philanthropy From An Early Stage Of His Career

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is not only known for his acting skills but also for his philanthropy work. The actor over the years has been associated with various organizations that help people in need. In an interview, Vivek Oberoi opened up on what was his wake-up call and what exactly pushed him into philanthropy work.

Vivek Oberoi's philanthropy work

In an interview with Scoopwhoop, Vivek was asked what was it that pushed him into philanthropy at such an early stage in his career. The actor replied by saying that his career had nothing to do with his philanthropy work, further explaining he said that he was going through a rough patch in his career and was in depression due to his personal life. The actor said that his career had snowballed and that's when he decided to talk to his mother and she took him to Tata Memorial Hospital on one of her initiatives.

Oberoi said that over there he met kids who were battling cancer and going through chemotherapy and yet had a smile on their face. Vivek added "I saw them, and I said I have no bloody right to complain about my life. It gave me a push you know, and I decided I wanted to do a lot more with my celebrity status." Oberoi further added that there were others who were taking selfies while drinking coffee but there was so much more to it.

Vivek Oberoi celebrates 14 years of Shootout at Lokhandwala

Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram recently and celebrated 14 years of his gangster movie Shootout at Lokhandwala. The actor shared a snippet of his dialogue from the movie and asked fans to recreate it. He also thanked his fans for giving his character 'Maya' so much love and support. Vivek in his caption wrote "Thank you for showering your love to Maya for 14 years. Abhi Apun bhi tum logo ko ek challenge deta hai ki ye apne raapchik dialogue ka mast me Ek remix banane ka aur apne ko tag karneka aur apun ko pasand aaya.. toh apun pakka share karega. kya? samjha ki nahi?Chalo phir shuru ho jaao."

IMAGE: VIVEK OBEROI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.