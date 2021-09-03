Vivek Oberoi Seeks God’s Blessings On His Birthday, Fans Praise Him For His Work And Looks

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi celebrated his birthday on Friday. On the occasion, he decided to spend the day with his family and visited a gurudwara with them. Wishes poured in from his friends and colleagues from the industry on his special day.

Vivek Oberoi seeks blessings on his birthday

On Friday, the actor went to a gurudwara with his family as it was his birthday. He posted a picture of himself with his family members looking towards God with their backs facing the camera. The Saathiya actor mentioned that he was grateful for all the wishes, love and blessings he received on Friday. Vivek wrote, “As I celebrate another year in my life, humble prayer for all those who are sick and all those who are helping in this crisis. God bless!”

Read Vivek Oberoi's full post here

Netizens extended their wishes to the actor on social media as he turned a year older. A Twitter user called Oberoi a ‘handsome, dashing and versatile actor’ as he wished him on his birthday. Another individual called him ‘one of the finest actors’ in the industry.

Here's wishing very Happy Birthday to the handsome, dashing and versatile actor who have wowed us with brilliant performances @vivekoberoi Sir ! Wishing you a happy and blessed year ahead!#VivekOberoi #happybirthdayvivekoberoi #HBDVivekOberoi pic.twitter.com/WWQ8FBeRey — ANKUR CHAKRABORTY 🇮🇳 (@iamANKUR_96) September 3, 2020

Vivek Oberoi entered the industry with his debut in 2002 film Company, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The actor rose to fame after his role alongside Rani Mukerji in Saathiya. The actor was next seen in Masti, which was a comedy-drama and was loved by fans across the country. He also took on roles in Mission Istanbul, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Vivegam, and others. He made his digital debut with Inside Edge which also starred Richa Chada, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta and many more big names in the industry. Vivek Oberoi also won an award for his work in the series and took to Instagram to announce the same. The actor wrote, “Won the award brand vision summit 2020....for Inside Edge -2....it's a great start of 2020 for me I guess.”

Last year, the actor also stepped into the world of production. Vivek Oberoi's upcoming production, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will be produced under the banners of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment. This will be in association with Prerna V Arora. The film will be television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak’s Bollywood debut.

(Image Credits: Vivek Oberoi-Instagram)