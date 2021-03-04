Vivek Oberoi Shares Omelette-helmet Video As Part Of 'Sadak Suraksha' Campaign | Watch

Vivek Oberoi recently took to Instagram to share an informative video on the occasion of National Safety Day. Sharing the video, he urged his fans to follow road safety by wearing a helmet. He created the video using a funny concept. Take a look at Vivek Oberoi's latest video below.

Vivek Oberoi's Sadak Suraksha video

In the video, Vivek Oberoi can be seen eagerly waiting for his Omelette to arrive at his table. The waiter arrives with a covered dish. As Vivek opens the cover, he is surprised to see a helmet instead of an Omelette. He also added the song Oh No by Capone to the background. The video later says – “Crack eggs, not your heads. Always wear a helmet.” In his caption, Vivek said, “Agar bheje ko bachaana ho banne se omlette, while riding, make sure you always wear a helmet. #NationalSafetyDay #SadakSuraksha #RoadSafety #WearHelmet #CrackEggsNotHeads #SaathiyaOfSafety.” Take a look at how fans and followers reacted to his video.

A look into Vivek Oberoi's videos

On Valentine’s day, Vivek shared a 4-minute video of receiving the delivery of his brand-new bike Harley Davidson. Later, he took his wife Priyanka Alva for a joyful ride on the Mumbai streets. He was penalised Rs 500 by the Mumbai traffic police after he shared a video of himself riding a motorcycle without a helmet. On February 20, the Saathiya actor took to Twitter and thanked the Mumbai police for making him realize the importance of safety.

Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet & a mask — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 20, 2021

On February 24, he took to his social media giving a twist to the viral 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend. In the video, he was seen flaunting his two bikes and later shows his 'challan' (also called Pawti in Marathi) that the police gave him earlier. In the caption, he urged his fans to follow the rules.

More about Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma's film Company in 2002. He then appeared in the action films such as Road and Dum. His other successful films include the likes of Saathiya, Masti, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Omkara and more.

