Vivek Oberoi Shares Hilarious Video Of Tamil Nadu Police Teaching A Lesson To Violators

Amid coronavirus outbreak, where the government officials are adopting strict measures to curb the spread, several violators refuse to pay heed. In a bid to teach a lesson to the violators in Tamil Nadu, police officials adopted a unique way. Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi hailed the police officials of the state while sharing the video of the hilarious punishment.

Vivek Oberoi shares a hilarious video on Twitter

The actor shared the video on his Twitter handle where violators were stopped by the cops on the streets as they were driving without a mask and a helmet. Later, in the video to teach them a tight lesson, the police officials forced the violators in the ambulance where they pretended a COVID-19 patient has been kept. In the hilarious video, the violators can be seen trying all possible ways of escaping from the ambulance, while the police can be seen pushing them inside.

Read: Vivek Oberoi Has Sweetest Birthday Wish For His 'amazing Maa' & Princess Ameyaa, Read Here

Read: Vivek Oberoi Urges Fans To 'stay Safe And Stay Home' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Now that’s what you call a ‘bakra’ !



What a unique and much needed way to teach the violators a hard hitting lesson!



Well done Tamil Nadu Police!

Mikavum Kulir 👏👏@CMOTamilNadu #StayHomeStaySafe #Lockdown #COVID pic.twitter.com/hc9gmtSbfU — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 24, 2020

Read: Aftab Shivdasani Wishes Vivek Oberoi As 'Company' Completes 18 Years

Read: Vivek Oberoi Shares Clip Of Germans Chanting 'Hare Krishna' At Delhi Airport; Watch

Fans of the actor stormed the comment section with their hilarious reviews and could not stop themselves from laughing over the video and the kind of punishment used by the cops. One of the users wrote,” Mikavum Kulir // Oh. Very Cool! xD” Another fan of the actor chimed in and wrote, “bakra,” along with smiling emoticons. A third user appreciated Vivek for sharing the video and also ending it with a phrase in Tamil.

Seems like you google transalated "so cool" In tamil. 😂😂 — Arun (@ARUNappatakkar) April 24, 2020

Mikavum Kulir, .. may be @vivekoberoi used google translator for the phrase So cool 😄😆 — Saravana Kumar R (@Saravanaa_rsk) April 24, 2020

🤣 bakra 🤪 — it's happen (@itsv3dave) April 24, 2020

// Mikavum Kulir //



Oh. Very Cool! xD — Sudhir Viyas D (@ViyasD) April 24, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.