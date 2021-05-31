Vivek Oberoi Starts Fundraiser To Provide Food To Underprivileged Kids Battling Cancer

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Bollywood stars are trying hard to amplify resources and reach out to those in desperate need. Joining the league of stars who have been helping people was actor Vivek Oberoi, who recently started a fundraiser to provide food to over 3000 cancer patients and their families for the next three months. Through the initiative, Vivek is on a mission to help the Cancer Patient's Aid Association (CPAA) and its food bank to provide food to over 3000 cancer patients and their families for three months.

Vivek Oberoi starts fundraiser for cancer children

The actor took to Instagram and shared a video appealing to people to step up and come forward to contribute as much as possible for his fundraiser. Through the video, the actor described the atrocities, agony of the children during these uncertain times and how they are dependent on the help given by the people. He said that a contribution of Rs 1000 can help CPAA's food bank provide an entire month's food to a child fighting cancer and their family.

Parents of cancer-stricken kids who spoke to Vivek told him that they have been starving for over three days just so they can provide maximum nutrition and immunity possible for their kid fighting cancer. The clip showed how a human body's immunity is low after chemotherapy sessions and a child needs proper nutrition to recover from it. Vivek's mission is to ensure that these kids never go hungry and their parents don't have to starve just to provide their kids the necessary nutrition.

The Krrish 3 actor concluded the video by sharing a powerful message and said, "These people are already fighting cancer, let's ensure that they don't have to fight hunger." Apart from this, the actor has been the forerunner of several other campaigns like earlier he had sponsored hundreds of free heart surgeries for poor children. He has saved more than 2.5 lakh, underprivileged kids, from cancer and over 2200 little girls from child prostitution, of whom over 50 are now studying abroad on scholarships. He had even donated the money earned from his first movie 'Company' towards the heart surgery of an underprivileged young girl.

