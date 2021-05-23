Vivek Oberoi's Films That Proved His Caliber As An Intense And Serious Actor

Vivek Oberoi began his acting journey in Bollywood in 2002 with the movie Company and continued to wow audiences with his on-screen appearances. In Bollywood movies, the actor has played a romantic protagonist, a vigilante, an antagonist, and a comic hero, among other roles. While the actor is most recognised for his comic and romantic roles, he also has some really intense roles under his sleeve. Let us have a look at some of Vivek Oberoi’s movies, where he plays the serious hero.

Vivek Oberoi's movies where he plays a serious role

Shootout At Lokhandwala

Vivek Oberoi's career saw a turning point with Apoorva Lakhia's 2007 gang thriller multi-starrer film Shootout at Lokhandwala, which was built around a real gun war amongst mobsters and Mumbai Police. Even the characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty were dominated by Vivek Oberoi's depiction of a gangster. Vivek's flawless portrayal of the character was so strong that his performance became the selling point of the movie and brought his sinking career a significant rise.

Rakta Charitra

Rakta Charitra is a political crime thriller film released in 2010. It is built on the true story of Paritala Ravindra. Ram Gopal Varma directed the movie, which was authored by Prashant Pandey. Vivek Oberoi portrays Pratap Ravi in the movie, which was shot concurrently in Telugu and Hindi and was named Rakht Charitra in Hindi. Sudeep, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhimanyu Singh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sushant Singh, and Radhika Apte play smaller roles in the film. With this movie, Oberoi made his Telugu acting debut.

Vivegam

Vivek Oberoi marked his Tamil debut in the movie Vivegam, which also starred Ajith Kumar. Despite not being as critically acclaimed as anticipated, the movie was still a box office staple. The movie's plot revolves around an Interpol officer who is deceived by his friends and seeks vengeance on his friends working for a covert operation.

Dum

Dum is a Hindi action movie directed by Eeshwar Nivas and developed by Ali and Karim Morani that was released in 2002. The movie is a recreation of the 2001 Tamil film Dhill and features Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza, Govind Namdeo, and Atul Kulkarni. The film showcased Vivek Oberoi in a serious role which people really appreciated and applauded.

Omkara

Omkara was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and premiered in July 2006. It was an action thriller crime movie. Vivek Oberoi, who played the role of Keshav "Kesu" Firangi in the movie, earned the Best Supporting Actor title. The movie was based on Othello, a play by William Shakespeare.

IMAGE: VIVEK OBEROI'S INSTAGRAM

