Vivek Oberoi's 'Iti' To Have Rajesh Roshan As Music Composer; Details Here

Vivek Oberoi recently announced his first production venture, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The film will also mark the debut of Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in the entertainment industry. The film is the first production venture of Vivek Oberoi. Recently, Vivek Oberoi announced that veteran composer Rajesh Roshan will also be composing the music for his production, Iti.

Vivek Oberoi reveals Rajesh Roshan is the composer of Iti

Bollywood actor and recently turned producer, Vivek Oberoi took to social media earlier today that legendary music composer, Rajesh Roshan will be composing the music for his production, Iti. He added, “Feel honoured to have the legendary #RajeshRoshan on-board, to compose music for @ItiTheFilm. Thank you sir for doing this for us, looking forward to creating magic with you! #Iti #CanYouSolveYourOwnMurder. @mishravishal @mandiraa_ent @girishjohar #PrernaVArora @IKussum”.

Take a look at Vivek Oberoi’s tweet here:

Rajesh Roshan is the son of legendary music director Roshan. He is also the brother of Rakesh Roshan and the uncle of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Rajesh Roshan has composed music for several Hrithik Roshan films including Koi… Mil Gaya, Krrish, Kites, Krrish 3 and Kaabil.

Vivek Oberoi announced his first production venture, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder last month. The film will also marked the debut of Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. The film is written and directed by Vishal Mishra. It revolves around a woman who is trying to solve her own murder.

The film is scheduled to go on floors by October. Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder is expected to release by early 2021. The film will be produced by Mandiraa Entertainment along with Vivek Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment. Iti: Can Solve Your Own Murder will go on floors in October 2020.

Earlier this month, Vivek Oberoi also announced his second production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It is directed by Vishal Mishra, and will also be based on true events from Gurugram. In another tweet followed by the announcement, Vivek Oberoi added that they will be selecting the cast of the film without any biases.

