Vivek Oberoi's Top 5 Films To Watch According To IMDb Ratings; See List

Vivek Oberoi started his acting career in the Bollywood industry in the year 2002 with the film Company and continues to impress the audience with his performances on screen. The actor has been seen in a variety of roles in Hindi films where he has portrayed a romantic hero, a superhero, a villain and a comedy hero as well. Here is a list of Vivek Oberoi's top films to watch according to IMDb.

Vivek Oberoi's films that are a must watch

Omkara (IMDb Rating 8.1)

Omkara released in July 2006 and was an action drama crime film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Vivek Oberoi won the Best Supporting Actor award for the film and he portrayed the character of Keshav “Kesu” Firangi in the movie. The movie was adapted from William Shakespeare’s Othello. Oberoi has shared the screen with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer of the same below.



Company (IMDb Rating 8.0)

Ram Gopal Varma directorial film, Company released in the year 2002 and marked the debut of Vivek Oberoi in Bollywood. The actor won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in this film.

Rakhta Charitra (IMDb Rating 7.6)

Rakhta Charitra is another Ram Gopal Varma directorial starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The film released in the year 2010 and is an action biography based on the life of Paritala Ravindra. Vivek Oberoi was seen as Prathap Ravi in the film, watch the trailer of the film below.

Lucifer (IMDb Rating 7.5)

Lucifer marks the debut of Vivek Oberoi in Malayalam cinema. The movie is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and marks his directorial debut and written by Murali Gopy. The movie stars Mohanlal in the lead along with Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier. Watch the trailer of the film below.

Yuva (IMDb Rating 7.4)

Yuva is a political thriller film directed by Mani Ratnam and the film released in the year 2004. Vivek Oberoi portrayed the character of Arjun Balachandran. The film revolved around graduate level students entering politics and elections. Oberoi shared the screen with Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerjee, Easha Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Watch the trailer of the movie below.

