Vizag Gas Leak: Bollywood Celebs Offer Condolences, Pray For Speedy Recovery Of Injured

The Vizag gas leak incident has shocked the nation, with at least 8 persons dead and hundreds hospitalized and evacuated, figures feared to rise. Scores of Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the families of the deceased and affected. The celebrities sent out their prayers for the families while praying for the recovery of the injured while hoping that the situation can be controlled.

Bollywood celebrities offer condolences to families after Vizag gas leak

Taking to their social media handles, veteran actor Anupam Kher paid homage to the people who died in the accident. He also offered his prayers for the people affected by this sudden tragedy. Kapoor & Sons actor Sidharth Malhotra also mourned the loss of lives due to the incident on his Twitter handle. The actor praised the people who are working tirelessly to fight the gas leak and also offered prayers to the people injured by the tragic incident.

Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heart goes out to their families. My heartfelt condolences. I am praying for the people affected by this tragedy. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2020

Its really sad that the people of Vizag have to face this situation, while already fighting another one. More power to those fighting the gas leak & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones affected. Stay safe & strong.#VizagGasLeak — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 7, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his sadness on Twitter over the gas leak incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the people injured and affected by the tragedy. He also offered his condolences to the families of the victims. Kartik Aaryan said he was "disturbed" and "heartbroken."

Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims.#VizagGasLeak — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 7, 2020



Eight persons, including one child, reportedly died after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. While over 200 are currently hospitalized, the casualty toll is feared to rise further. As per reports, leakage of chemical gas Styrene led to the tragedy.

