VJ Cyrus Sahukar Ties Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Vaishali; See Wedding Pics

After dating for almost six years, popular VJ-host Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with ladylove Vaishali Malahara. The beautiful intimate wedding that took place in Alibaugh was attended by close friends and family. Pictures of the newlywed couple and the nuptials have been shared by their friends on social media.

The wedding guest list included Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Devraj Sanyal, and others. For the special day, Vaishali as a bride looked resplendent in a beautiful red lehenga. While the dashing groom, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani with a pink turban.

Shruti gave a glimpse of the couple from the mandap, where they can be seen holding hands and posing. The pictures were from the baraat ceremony, where guests can be seen having a great time grooving with the groom. The groom at the baraat was all in style as he arrived in a car, making his way out and dancing.

Earlier, the couple’s friends had shared pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations that just showed how much fun and enjoyment they had during the festivities.

Earlier in an interview with Miss Malini in 2016, Cyrus Sahukar had confirmed his relationship with Vaishali Malahara. He had also revealed their vegetarian vs non-vegetarian story. Sharing the same, he had said that Vaishali is his girlfriend and they met in Mumbai.

Since the two were giving each other some time back then, Cyrus was unsure of the wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from all the roles he has played in the past, his most high-profile film role to date came with Aisha (2010), the ensemble romantic comedy-drama directed by Rajshree Ojha, in which he starred alongside Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri, Anand Tiwari, Arunoday Singh, and Lisa Haydon. Cyrus portrayed the role of Randhir Gambhir, a sweetmeat business tycoon, and friend of Kapoor's eponymous lead.

