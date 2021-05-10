Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, And Helen Living It Up On Their Fun Trip To Andamans; See Pic

Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are three of the phenomenal artists from the film industry who are well known for being best of friends from the time they began sharing the screen space together. They were recently spotted enjoying a blissful time of their retirement years with each other in the Andamans. The three of them were also seen in their fun and candid mode while rejoicing a fun boat ride.

A Glimpse of Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh & Helen trip to the Andamans

One of the popular movie producers, Tanuj Garg recently took to his Instagram handle and shared these beautiful photos of the three legendary actors as they enjoyed together on their Andaman vacation. In the first photo, Asha Parekh can be seen sitting on the side of the boat wearing a cool comfy red top with black pants while the actor Waheeda Rehman can be seen standing next to her in a cool blue shirt with a pair of blue denim and a vibrant smile on her face. On the other side of the boat, Helen can be seen in a white top along with a pair of printed yellow lower and a cool pair of sunglasses. In the next photo, actor Waheeda Rehman can be seen in her candid mood trying to ride the boat while wearing a life jacket and a spirited expression on her face. In the last photo, the photographer managed to capture a cute candid moment of Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh in a speed boat and engaged in an intense conversation.

In the caption, it was stated how if the movie, Dil Chahta Hai was to be remade, it would be with these legendary actors. It was further stated how Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh & Helen were enjoying their retirement years holidaying in the Andamans.

Not only the fans, but there were also several other celebrities who were left amazed after watching glimpses of the actors’ Andaman trip. Many of the artists such as Divya Dutta, Saiyami, Sophie Choudry, Tanaaz, Sneha Rajani and others dropped in comments stating how much they loved their vacation photos. Many of the fans also added compliments in the comment section and mentioned how elegant the actors looked. Have a look at some of the fans and celebrity reactions to Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman’s photos.

IMAGE: TANUJ GARG'S INSTAGRAM

