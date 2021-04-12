Waheeda Rehman Goes Snorkelling With Her Daughter, Fans Hail The Veteran's High Spirit

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has jetted off to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to spend some adventurous time with her daughter Kashvi. The Teesri Kasam actor, recently featured on her daughter’s Instagram profile, as the two enjoyed a snorkelling session together. Upon seeing the post, fans of the legendary icon, took to Kashvi’s comment section to praise the grit and spirit of the 84-year-old celebrity for setting an example of defying all old-age related stereotypes.

Waheeda Rehman goes snorkelling

In the post shared by Kashvi, the mother-daughter appear to hold each other’s hand, as they calmly travel together underwater. Both of them have their protective gears on while they enjoy watching the marine life in the azure water of the island. The stunning picture also comes with an apt caption by daughter Kashvi Rekhy. Hailing themselves as ‘water babies’, the star kid wrote, “Snorkelling with Mom”. Check out the post below:

Netizens reaction:

The picture has garnered a lot of attention from fans as they gushed to compliment the high spirits of the old actor. While one user wrote, “I'm so happy she finally ticked this off her bucket list! Age is just a number! You're the best Waheedaji!”, another said, “Ticking things of her bucketlist and how Waheeda ji keeps us inspiring as always”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans have reacted upon seeing the post:

This isn’t the first time when the mother-daughter duo has enjoyed travelling together. The two often spend some quality time going on adventurous tour together. To celebrate Waheeda Rehman’s 83rd birthday, the duo visited the holy land of Varanasi. From spending a boating session together to capturing the picturesque view of the city, the two can be seen having the time of their lives. Kashvi wrote, “In Banaras to bring in Mom’s 82nd birthday” while sharing the photographs online. Take a look at them here:

In another post, both Waheeda and Kashvi can be seen enjoying drinks together at a prestigious hotel. In the post, Waheeda can be seen smiling endearingly and raising a toast as the camera captures her. Check it out here:

