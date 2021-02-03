Waheeda Rehman Quiz: Take The Quiz And See How Well Do You Know The Lamhe Actor

Actor Waheeda Rehman is one of the most prominent actors in the movie industry who has achieved humongous fame in her entire career featuring in Hindi as well as several regional movies. As Waheeda Rehman will turn 83 on her birthday on February 3, 2021, it is time to test your skills through Waheeda Rehman quiz and see how well do fans know about Waheeda Rehman’s movies and facts about her personal life.

Waheeda Rehman quiz

1. In which of Waheeda Rehman’s movies, she played the role of Abhishek Bachchan’s mother?

a. Om Jai Jagdish

b. Delhi 6

c. Lamhe

d. Both a & b

2. Waheeda Rehman was awarded which one of the following honours in 2011?

a. NTR National Award

b. Padma Shri

c. Padma Bhushan

d. Dadasaheb Phalke Award

3. Apart from Hindi, which of the other language movies has Waheeda Rehman acted in?

a. Telugu

b. Tamil

c. Malayalam

d. All of the above

4. Which was the Bollywood debut movie of Waheeda Rehman?

a. C.I.D

b. Pyaasa

c. Kaagaz Ke Phool

d. Solva Saal

5. Waheeda Rehman got married to which popular actor from the Hindi movie industry in 1974?

a. Raj Kapoor

b. Sunil Dutt

c. Vijay Anand

d. Kamaljeet



6. At what age did Waheeda Rehman enter the cinema world?

a. 14

b. 15

c. 16

d. 18

7. Which of Waheeda Rehman’s movies made her win a National Award in 1971?

a. Pyaasa

b. CID

c. Reshma Aur Shera

d. Guide

8. With which Telugu film did Waheeda Rehman make her acting debut?

a. Rojulu Marayi

b. Bangaaru Kalalau

c. Simhasanam

d. Chukkallo Chandrudu

9. Waheeda Rehman is a trained dancer as well. Guess the dance form.

a. Kathak

b. Kuchipudi

c. Bharatnatyam

d. Odissi

10. Waheeda Rehman is also a recipient of Padma Shri. In which year did she receive it?

a. 1970

b. 1971

c. 1972

d. 1975

11. Waheeda Rehman won the best actress award for her famous 1965 romantic drama film. Guess the name.

a. Guide

b. Teesri Kasam

c. Patthar Ke Sanam

d. Kohra

12. Which of the following movies does not feature Waheeda and Amitabh Bachchan together?

a. Adalat

b. Trishul

c. Reshma Aur Khera

d. Dharam Kanta

13. What are the names of Waheeda Rehman’s children?

a. Kamal & Rita

b. Sohail & Kashvi

c. Dhruv & Alia

d. Abhishek & Shweta

14. Which of Waheeda Rehman’s movies became the highest-grossing film of 1965?

a. Solva Saal

b. CID

c. Kala Bazar

d. Pyaasa

15. Which is Waheeda Rehman’s latest bilingual sports drama film?

a. The Song of Scorpions

b. Desert Dolphin

c. Love in Bombay

d. Arshinagar



Answers to Waheeda Rehman's trivia quiz:

d c d a d c c a c c a d b b b

