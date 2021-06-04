'Waiting For Little One': Ayushmann, Wife Tahira Congratulate Aparshakti And Aakriti

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child together. The two had shared a post on Instagram while sharing their happiness and excitement of welcoming the third member in their family. Reacting to the good news, Aparshakti’s brother Ayushmann and wife Tahira could not hold on to their happiness of welcoming the ‘little’ one in the world and congratulated the couple for expanding the family.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap congratulate soon-to-be-parents Aparshakti-Aakriti

Ayushmann shared their picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “ Yay #flutteroo.’ On the other hand, Tahira also shared their adorable post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Hottie mommy and cool daddy Aakriti Ahuja and Aparshakti Khurana so waiting for our little one.” Writing a brief caption for the announcement post in Hindi, the Stree actor wrote, "Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead)". He also hashtagged "pregger alert". Meanwhile, sharing the same picture, Ahuja wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation". Aparshakti received congratulatory messages from several friends from the fraternity including Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and more who were happy to see the actor going to enter into a new phase of his life and embrace parenthood.

Apart from giving a peek into his life, the Luka Chuppi actor is keeping fans on their feet about his upcoming projects. A day before announcing his wife's first pregnancy, Khurana had shared the teaser of his upcoming music track Aaya Jado Da, also starring Parul Gulati. The teaser focused on the plot of the music video, which seemed to be set in a village of Rajasthan. It gave a glimpse of the love story of Aparshakti and Parul's characters. However, at the end of the teaser, Aparshakti's character gets kidnapped. The song Aaya Jado Da, sung by Asees Kaur, will be Aparshakti's second music video on YouTube. On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D. The actor has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty, including Helmet. Khurana will be seen romancing Pranutan Bahl in the upcoming comedy-drama.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI_KHURANA/TAHIRAKASHYAP/Instagram

