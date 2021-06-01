Wajid Khan's Wife Kamalrukh Khan Pens Emotional Note, Says 'we Celebrate His Life'

The late music composer Wajid Khan passed away on June 1 last year after he had a cardiac arrest. On his death anniversary, Wajd Khan’s wife Kamalrukh Khan took to Instagram to pen an emotional note. She also shared a series of pictures with him that also featured their children.

Wajid Khan's wife pens an emotional note

Kamalrukh Khan shared several pictures from their outings together. A couple of photos also featured their children Arshi and Hrehaan, who are all smiles for the camera. In the caption of the post, Kamalrukh Khan wrote, “It's one year already since Wajid's passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness.” She further wrote that they are celebrating his ‘infiniteness’.

She also wrote, “I think of him when I see Arshi and Hrehaan - through their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him every day through them. The world changes every day and life goes on through the memories we shared. I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued....” Concluding her note, she penned, “Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity.”

As soon as her post was shared, netizens sent their love her way and asked her to be strong as well. One of them also called her a ‘brave person’ and appreciated her for her positive outlook on life. Check out their reactions below.

Wajid Khan's death

Sajid of the popular musician duo Sajid-Wajid took to his Instagram on June 5, 2020, to inform regarding Wajid Khan’s death. He shared a monochrome picture of the singer and wrote, “Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on the 1st of June at 00.30 AM at Surana Sethia hospital.” Sajid also informed that Wajid had a kidney transplant the year before and was undergoing treatment for a throat infection. Sajid also went on to express his gratitude to the team of doctors who worked to take care of Wajid. He also wrote, “Wajid will stay in our hearts forever.”

This musical duo has delivered blockbuster songs over the years. They have composed songs for popular films like Satyameva Jayate, Judwaa 2, Main Tera Hero and Rowdy Rathore. They also bagged several awards for their contribution to the field of music.

