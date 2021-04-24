Want To Donate Plasma? Bhumi Pednekar Lists Required Factors In Video Amid COVID Surge

India is battling the deadly second wave of COVID-19 that has led to a global record on the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. Resources have been stretched, with pleas for medicines like Remdesivir, oxygen and hospital beds becoming a talking point, as the nation continued to register daily cases in excess of 3 lakh. Apart from the aforementioned requirements, another important component in the pandemic has been plasma donations, and shedding light on it recently was Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar urges citizens to come forward for plasma donations

Bhumi posted a video sharing details of the requirements to donate plasma. The actor stated that a person who had recovered from COVID-19 at least 28 days from today, has a weight over 50 kilos, is in the age group of 18-55 years with no underlying health factors that could donate plasma. Those who’ve been vaccinated and women who have been pregnant could not go ahead with the donation.

The Dum Lag Ke Haisha actor also posted a form with the details to register, that added factors like diabetes and cancer that would not allow someone to donate. “We really need your help. Please come donate, India’, she signed off from the video, while adding, ‘You can save a life.’

Want to donate your plasma but confused if you’re eligible ? Watch the video & go fill this form âž¡ï¸ our volunteers will guide you to a blood bank or patient in need https://t.co/25a2OuVmRA

India is in a need of plasma in our fight against COVID. You can save a life ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/6WeFYlMgum — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 23, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5. After recovering a week back, she had shared her plans on helping people identifying resources related to COVID-19 treatment, verifying contacts and even encouraged personal texts to her, if one needed help.