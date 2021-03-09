'War' Actor Shares Her Secret To Happiness; Fans Thank Her For The Simple Tip

Vaani Kapoor recently shared a way to get happiness in life and as she shared this with her fans through social media, they all thanked her. Many fans also reacted to it as to how it was 'too deepâ€™ and â€˜inspiringâ€™.Â

Vaani Kapoorâ€™s secret to happinessÂ

Vaani Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this beautiful yet meaningful message for all her fans. In the photo, one animated creatureÂ can be seen holding a jar with happiness written on it and another one can be seen asking him where did he get it from. He further mentionedÂ how he had been looking for it everywhere and then the other responded to it by saying that he created it himself. Through this, Vaani Kapoor sent an inspiring message to all her fans that one need not look for happiness, but createÂ themselves.Â

FansÂ took to Vaani Kapoorâ€™s Instagram to mentionÂ how it was such a beautiful and inspiring message. Many of the fans also stated in the comments how it was an awesome thought and then added numerous heart-eyed emojis to express their love for her. Some of the fans also added heart symbols while others stated how each one was responsible for their own happiness. Some of them also mentioned how this thought was so powerful and valid in todayâ€™s times. Rest all others dropped in smiling emojis with hearts to illustrate their admiration for her while some of them added how she was the most beautiful woman in the world. Take a look at some of the adorable comments on Vaani Kapoorâ€™s Instagram and see how her fans showered love on her.Â



Â

Vaani Kapoor also added this photo a while ago for her fans in which she can be seen in a sizzling pink coloured attire with a side slit. In the caption, she stated how one has to know what will spark the light in oneself so that they can illuminate the world in their own way. She then wished all her fans a happy womenâ€™s day to which many of them responded with some adorable wishes for her.Â