War Box Office Collection: Know How Much This Action Thriller Film Made In Total

2019 action thriller movie War is one of the most commercially successful movies of Bollywood. The movie was a Siddharth Anand directorial and was produced by Aditya Chopra. War walls also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well. The ensemble cast of the film includes Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Soni Razdan essaying prominent characters. The film was appreciated by the audience for its power-packed action sequence and great visuals. This film also broke the box office record and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Take a look at the net War box office collection.

War box office collection details

Trade analyst Taran Adrash announced that the movie had exhausted its run after six weeks at the box office. The net earnings of the movie are Rs 317 crore. This amount includes the collections from the regional versions as well. The movie clocked Rs 238 crore in the first week itself. On an opening day, War grossed around Rs 53 crores. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film was made on a budget of Rs 170 crore.

War movie plot

The plot of this movie revolves around Kabir, a secret agent who goes rogue on his quest to track done a terrorist. Khalid, another agent at the same organisation at Kabir is sent to know his whereabouts. Interestingly, Khalid is also Kabir's student. But Khalid also has to bear the brunt of his father's sins as he was an appreciated soldier who had later turned traitor. This movie also released some foot-tapping songs, namely Jai Jai Shiv Shanker and Ghoongroo both of which have over 250 million views on YouTube.

War movie filming locations

According to a report by easemytrip.com, War has been shot at multiple locations. It is also the first movie to have been filmed at the Arctic Circle. The bike chase sequence between Kabir and Khalid has been shot Serra da Estrela, Portugal's highest mountain peak. Ghoongroo is the first song to have been shot at Amalfi Coast, Italy. Some of the scenes from this movie have been shot in Delhi and Kerala as well. Anther prominent location of this high-octane film is Bondi Beach which is located in Australia.

