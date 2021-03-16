Warina Hussain Meets Afghan Consul General Zakia Wardhak To Discuss Women's Rights

Consul General of Afghanistan Zakia Wardak is the first woman in the history of Afghanistan who is representing her country from Mumbai. Bollywood actor Warina Hussain, who has been a champion of women empowerment was invited for a "meet and greet session" as they hold shared beliefs on women's rights issues.

Zakia Wardak praised the actor in a tweet saying, "Dear @Warina_Hussain, thank you for being a humble Bollywood star, and celebrating the Women Day with us and thank you for your impressive speech on the women empowerment. Yes, women are braver then they believe, stronger than they seem, and smarter than they think. (sic)" Take a look at the pictures here.

First female Consul General of Afghanistan meets Warina Hussain

According to ANI's report, the meet and greet event had been held for discussions regarding Afghan women and their education. Consul General Zakia Wardhak presented to the panel of women CG's from other nations that showed major improvements in the past 20 years regarding women's empowerment and the remarkable change shown in the last 10 years. The event also highlighted the empowerment of women of Afghanistan and India through cinema culture, sports, and economic ties.

Thank you my amazing colleagues CG Stefania @IndiaItaly ,CG Sonia @soniabarbey ,CG Anna @annalekvall for your presence in the celebration of women’s day and thanks for the inspiring speeches and talking highly of Afghan women. Together we will work for the empowerment of women pic.twitter.com/9x6mIrR8on — Zakia Wardak (@ZakiaWardak) March 15, 2021

Others present at the special event were consul generals of France (Sonia Barbry), Italy (Stefania Costanza), and Sweden (Anna Lekvall). They reportedly exchanged their views for the betterment of women in the world. Warina Hussain, who has strongly advocated for women's and girls rights, recently visited an orphanage to support girl children and encouraged them for a better future. The actor has long been participating in events and has actively participated in talking about "girl power" and women empowerment. Among other guests invited were former civil servant and advocate Mrs Abha Singh, who was one of the imminent guests in the Women's Day celebration.

It was pleasure of having Mrs. Abha Singh, one of the most imminent advocates in our Women’s day celebration. I was highly enlightened by the speech of many gust speaking about women and their rights and how one should utilise their rights and how to empower each other pic.twitter.com/lO5dAjo7sU — Zakia Wardak (@ZakiaWardak) March 15, 2021

On the work front, Warina Hussain is set to appear in her upcoming thriller The Incomplete Man (2021). Various reports have also buzzed that Warina Hussain will make her South acting debut alongside Kalyan Ram in the next NTR film. The actor was most recently seen in the films Loveyatri (2018) in which she made her acting debut, as well as Dabangg 3 (2019).