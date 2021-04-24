Warina Hussain Quits Social Media, Announces 'departure' With Final Instagram Post

Celebrities of the film industry are often at the receiving end of trolling, and sometimes take a break from social media or over personal reasons. One example of this recently was Amit Sadh. However, for Warina Hussain, it is not just a break, but a ‘departure’ as she has decided to quit social media.

Warina Hussain quits social media

Warina Hussain made the announcement on Instagram in a light-hearted post. The actor quipped that one did not have to announce a 'departure' since it was not an airport. However, she wished to keep her friends and fans in the loop, while crediting them for being her strength.

She stated that this was her last social media post. However, she clarified that her team was going to continue managing her account, to keep her fans up to date with her work.

Warina Hussain on professional front

Warina Hussain was launched opposite Aayush Sharma in LoveYatri in 2018. While the songs turned out to be a big success, the movie did not live up to expectations.

At that time, she had opened up on her struggles in the initial phase of her career. "It is difficult to bag a project. There is so much competition, you end up questioning your craft. I have faced rejections for a couple of films. When I started out I was not comfortable in speaking Hindi. I was almost on board for a film but the project never took off," the actor had told PTI.

Warina then featured in a dance number for Dabangg 3 in 2019. Among the other projects in Warina’s kitty include The Incomplete Man.