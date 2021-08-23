Warina Hussain Recalls Fleeing Afghanistan 20 Years Ago, Thanks India For Giving Her Home

Afghanistan is in a state of turmoil with the Taliban taking control amid the United States of America withdrawing its troops. The shocking visuals of the Afghans struggling for their safety reminded Afghanistan-born actor Warina Hussain of her childhood. The Loveyatri actor recalled the horrific memories of her family being forced to flee the nation.

Warina Hussain on Afghanistan crisis

Warina stated, in an interview with Hindustan Times, that it was a 'difficult time' for her and her family. She stated that it was 'eerily similar' to her experiences from 20 years ago when the war and the turmoil had forced her family to flee. She added that seeing other families lose their homes was not easy for her.

When asked about her memories of her time in Afghanistan, she remembered the family picnics, food and a 'beautiful spring' in Kabul. She, however, doubted if something along those lines could return, as she felt that the only air people there will breathe will be of 'suppression'.

Warina has been in India for the past decade, debuting opposite Aayush Sharma with Loveyatri in 2018. She also featured in a song in Dabanng 3, and in the movie 99 Songs.

Speaking about her association with India, she stated that she was fortunate that India accepted her and it became her home.

She, however, was worried about the others who could not have the same situation. She believed that the Afghanistan crisis will lead to emergency immigration and creating thousands of refugees and asylum seekers in the neighbouring countries, but accommodating them would be hard.

Warina also stated that the situation in Afghanistan was back to square one, after years of progress was undone due to the current crisis.

She expressed her displeasure over women going back to being just a 'machine for fertility' and youngsters' mentalities being full of 'hate and revenge.' She now appealed to the United Nations to intervene and do something for her fellow Afghan women so that they are not treated as second-class citizens in their own country.

While Warina faced such a situation now, Afghanistan singer Aryana Sayeed was one of the celebrities to face it now. Her posts too have gone viral as she succeeded to escape Afghanistan and reach USA.