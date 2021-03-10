Warina Hussain Says 'feminism Is Confused With Male-bashing', Shares Her Take On Equality

Actor Warina Hussain is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, The Incomplete Man in Goa. Amidst this, the star has voiced her opinion about feminism and how frequently the term is confused with ‘male-bashing’. While doing so, Warina Hussain also shared how she draws inspiration from women around her, whom she meets on a daily basis. According to the actor, real-life tale and courageous instances have an impact on her like no other.

Elaborating about the change of mindset needed to uproot male-bashing, Warina Hussain said, “Half–baked knowledge and the anger of suppression for so many years result in male-bashing. The fight is so intense that some of us are becoming like men, remember that it’s about equality and not becoming better than men. It’s a new dawn people are finally waking up to the idea of equality of sexes, naturally, it will be a bit chaotic”.

The actor then went on to share her real-life experience of meeting a female personality who instilled inspiration in the mind of Warina. Reciting the story, she said, “Recently when I was in Goa for my film shoot, whenever I had the time off I would go for a massage to this Ayurvedic center in Vagator. There I met this girl in her 20’s with an infant. She told me that 3 months after her husband’s death she left her village and came to Goa in search of work. Without any work experience and qualifications, it was difficult for her to survive”.

Further on, the Dabangg 3 actor revealed the women went on to turn her career to provide her child with the basic necessities. Despite facing tough circumstances, her never give up attitude, led her to a stable path. Talking about the same she said, “Eventually, she got a work opportunity at a massage center and she quickly learned skills of massage and managed to provide for her child and herself. At times she would ask me to wait so that she can breastfeed him. Despite her life circumstances she never gave up. I will forever be inspired by her courage and the imprint she has left on me”.

(With PR Inputs)