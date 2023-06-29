Was 72 Hoorain Trailer Denied Certification? CBFC Issues Statement

72 Hoorain's co-producer Ashoke Pandit earlier claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to grant them a certificate for the trailer of their film. Following that, the makers addressed the controversy surrounding the film and lashed out at the censor board for their contradictory remarks. However, CBFC came forward and issued a statement on the matter.

4 things you need to know

Sanjay Puran Singh, who is a two-time National Award winner, has directed 72 Hoorain.

As per Ashoke Pandit's statement, the board had asked the makers to remove some of the scenes and Quran references from the trailer.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 7, 2023.

Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir will play the main leads in the movie.

CBFC denies refusing certificate to 72 Hoorain trailer

CBFC issued a statement and denied the reports which claimed that the censor board had refused to grant a certificate to the trailer of 72 Hoorain. The statement read, "Misleading reports are being circulated in certain sections of media that a film and its trailer titled ‘Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)’ has been refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)."

(Statement issued by CBFC. | Image: ANI)

The board further added, "Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film ‘Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)’ was granted 'A' certification and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019. Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952." The board further said that the applicant had asked for some requisite documentary submissions and after getting the receipt of the same the certification was granted under some modifications.

The statement concluded with, "A show cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant's response/compliance. Thus, any misleading reports may not be entertained or circulated hereinafter when the matter is under due process." For the unversed, the trailer was released digitally.

Ashoke Pandit on non-issuance of certificate by the censor board

During the trailer launch event, co-producer Ashoke Pandit talked about how the censor board had wronged them. He said that the board had asked them to remove some visuals from the trailer wherein the feet of a dead body were shown. He further claimed that the board had asked them to remove Quran references, but had no objection to keeping them in the movie.