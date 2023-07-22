Was Rekha In A 'live-in Relationship' With Her Secretary? Biographer Reacts

It was recently reported that Rekha’s biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, mentioned that she was in a live-in relationship with her secretary. This created a buzz online. Now, it's author Yasser Usman has reacted to the controversy



Rekha's last theatrical release was the 2014 film Super Nani in which she played the titular role of Bharti Bhatia.

Reports suggested that Rekha can't live without her secretary Farzana.

Rekha was previously married to the Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Agarwal.

Author Yasser Usman calls quotes about Rekha 'falsification'

On Saturday, Yasser took to his Twitter handle to clarify that the quotes about Rekha being in a live-in relationship with her secretary are not from Rekha: The Untold Story.

He shared a long statement on his social media handle in which he wrote that the quotes alleging a "live-in relationship" are the result of "fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation intended to create sensationalism".

(A screengrab from Yasser's tweet | Image: Yasser Usman/Twitter)

He added that phrases like "live-in relationship" or "hermetic existence" have not been used in the biography. He further added that the biography doesn't claim that the "relationship was sexual". He continued that incorrect quotes are a "result of poor clickbait journalism".

Yaseer threaten to take legal action

Towards the end of his statement, Yasser said that he would take legal action against those who don't rectify the quotes.

"If these quotes attributed to me or my book 'Rekha The Untold Story' are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible," he concluded.

(A statement shared by Yasser Usman | Image: Yasser Usman/Twitter)

Sharing his statement, Yasser wrote, "It's despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women."

About Rekha’s marriage

In 1990, Rekha got married to the Delhi-based industrialist and television manufacturer Mukesh Agarwal. The marriage, however, did not last long as he died by suicide months after trying the knot with her.