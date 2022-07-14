Was Sushmita Sen Talking About Boyfriend Lalit Modi In Latest Post About 'being Planted'?

Controversial former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took to his social media account on July 14 and announced that he and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. The news took netizens by surprise as he shared dreamy glimpses from their time together.

His post brought Instagram users' attention to Sushmita Sen's most recent post about 'being planted while in a dark place'. Here's more about it.

Sushmita Sen's most recent post

The former Miss Universe took to her social media account hours before Lalit Modi made their relationship official online and shared a quote. In it, she spoke about being in a 'dark place' and wondered if it meant that one is 'being planted' and not buried. The quote read, "Sometimes when you're in a dark place, you tend to think you have been buried; what if you've been planted?"

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's relationship

Lalit Modi shared the news of the duo's relationship online and clarified that they have not gotten married 'yet'. He wrote, "A new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Have a look at the post here:

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi