Wasn't Allowed To Meet Sushant When He Was Hospitalised; Shruti Modi Didn't Reply: Zaveri

There have been some noticeable and sensational statements from those who were associated with Sushant Singh Rajput. While almost all of them shot down the suicide and depression narrative linked to the actor’s death, some have shared how the late actor’s life underwent a change after the entry of Rhea Chakraborty into his life. The director who gave a break to SSR with the TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Pavitra Rishta, also opened up on how he was not allowed to meet the actor when he had been hospitalised for dengue.

Sushant’s director-friend Kushal Zaveri opens up

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Kushal stated that he was extremely close to Sushant since casting him in his first two projects. They remained in touch but not as before after Sushant started doing films. However, they connected again and he even lived with SSR for around 8-9 months, till February 2019 after the actor invited him to be a part of his team.

After February, Kushal recalled how he could not get through Sushant in December last year. He said that when Sushant was hospitalised for dengue, he called Shruti Modi but he did not get a reply and then he was not allowed to meet Sushant. Shruti Modi, who was Sushant’s manager, is so under lends in the case and had been questioned by ED over the financial transactions.

“In December I heard reports of him being hospitalised due to dengue. I tried to call him, tried to call some of the old people who were there, but they did not have his number, so they gave me Shruti Modi’s number, she didn’t pick up my call. Then I texted her, ‘I wanted to get in touch in Susahant, I am his friend’, she never replied.”

Amid numerous of Sushant’s staffers claiming they were sacked and friends claiming that they were not allowed to meet him, Kushal was asked if he too faced such an obstruction, he replied, “But I can’t judge on that. He had the habit of changing his number his number every six months or one year, and whenever he’d call, he would call from a different number.”

Kushal then recalled SSR calling him in January when the director was in Goa. When he returned and called SSR, someone picked the call and said Sushant would call him back, but that did not happen. The last time they spoke was on June 2 when they spoke on messages.

Kushal claimed SSR was looked for the future, always kept himself busy with productive activities, and was jovial, to slam the depression and suicide angle.

Kushal Zaveri’s statements have been recorded by both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, which registered an FIR on Sushant’s father’s complaint, as they got into the investigation of the case. While there has been no update on Mumbai Police’s probe after recording statements of 56 persons, Bihar Police had recommended to the Centre a CBI probe on the incident of June 14, which had been accepted. Currently, the Supreme Court is hearing the transfer plea of Rhea to move the case from Bihar to Mumbai, while ED is probing the financial impropriety allegations claimed by Sushant’s father in the FIR.

