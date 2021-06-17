'Wasn't Bad': Alaya F Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Her Experience

Jawaani Jaaneman fame actress Alaya F was the recent celebrity to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She took to Instagram and shared a video from the hospital where she is seen a little scared of the shot. The nurse and medical staff assure her it would be fine and ask her to "just relax". Once the shot is given, Alaya is surprised that she did not feel a thing.

As the nurse tells her that the vaccination has been done, she seems pleasantly relieved. "Oh really?! Oh, thank you, that was so great! That wasn't bad at all!" she exclaimed. The 23-year-old actress made a notable debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman last year which also starred Tabu, Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Apart from this, she was even featured in a music video by Goldie Sohel’s song. In the video, she can be seen portraying a millennial bride. The song also featured Taha Shah Badussha who played the role of the groom.



Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where every Bollywood star is doing his bit to help the people, the young actress recently shared a video while informing about ways to combat mental health. The video stated seven things to do to preserve mental health. "Mental health is so important and it’s so important to have healthy conversations around it! Everyone, me included, has struggled with their mental health at some point, so these are a few things that have helped me enormously! If they resonate with you, give them a shot, but just know that everyone is different, and you know best what’s best for you / don’t be afraid to talk to a professional! (sic)” she captioned the video.



COVID-19 vaccine administered in India

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 26.53 crores, including more than 4.81 crore doses administered to people in the 18-44 age group, the health ministry said on June 16. It said 20,67,085 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 67,447 got the second dose of the vaccine on June 16. Cumulatively, 4,72,06,953 people in the said age group have received the first dose and 9,68,098 have been given the second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive across the country.

IMAGE: ALAYAF/Instagram



