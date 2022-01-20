An old video of Aamir Khan purchasing a saree for Kareena Kapoor recently surfaced online and has been doing the rounds on social media. Khan bought the saree for Kapoor not only as a gift but also as a kind gesture to support handloom workers. The actor also paid Rs. 25,000 for it, when the saree was actually priced at Rs. 6,500.

Video of Aamir Khan buying Kareena Kapoor a saree goes viral

In the video that was uploaded on Instagram, Aamir Khan can be seen speaking to a handloom worker and saying, "Mein kya yeh saree khareed sakta hun?" (Can I buy this saree?) Hearing this, the man replied, "Haan, khareed sakte hain" (Yes, you can purchase it). ''Toh yeh saree mein khareedunga Kareena ji ke liye. Yeh gift hoga meri taraf se aap ke liye, (So I will buy this saree for Kareena Ji. This will be a gift from me to you),'' Aamir said as he looked at Kareena. He then mentioned that he would not pay Rs. 6,500 for the outfit, but would buy it for Rs. 25,000, as it was the market price for the piece. He said, "Mein aapse khareedunga lekin mein aapko iske Rs. 6,500 nahi dunga, mein aapko dunga Rs. 25,000 kyunki woh aapki market ki price hai." (I will buy it from you, but I will not give you Rs. 6,500, I will give you Rs. 25,000 because that is your market price.) Khan also praised the work on the saree and Kareena could be seen trying it on.

Watch the video of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor here

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor on the work front

The fan-favourite duo will soon be seen sharing the screen together as they gear up for the release of their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. Kareena Kapoor recently unveiled a new poster of the film featuring herself and Khan, and announced the release date. The caption of the poster read, "We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date." Laal Singh Chaddha will be the official adaptation of the popular Academy Award-winning Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

