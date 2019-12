Bollywood actor Aamir Khan offered prayers at Gurudwara Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. He is currently in Punjab for the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.